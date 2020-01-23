Law Professor: Trump’s Impeachment Threatens ‘Virtually Every Elected Official’

A conservative law professor on Thursday said Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump is based on a theory that would outlaw the kind of political conduct ubiquitous among American politicians since President Abraham Lincoln was in office.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, asserted that Trump’s “request that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine announce an investigation” that would “perhaps” politically damage Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden does not amount to an abuse of power because all politicians make decisions with their political future in mind.

“Otherwise legal conduct, even when plainly politically motivated — but without moving beyond a threshold of personal political gain — does not amount to an impeachable ‘abuse of power.’ The House’s shortsighted standard will fail to knock out Mr. Trump but, if taken seriously, threatens to put virtually every elected official in peril,” Blackman wrote. “The voters, and not Congress, should decide whether to reward or punish this self-serving feature of our political order.”

Though criticizing the legal brief submitted by the president’s lawyers as being “far too political” in tone and noting that he disagreed with Trump’s request for an investigation “as a policy matter,” Blackman argued that obtaining a political benefit from otherwise lawful conduct is not an impeachable offense.

The constitutional law professor cited President Lincoln’s strategy to maintain political power in Indiana at the height of the Civil War by urging Union Gen. William Sherman to permit his troops to leave the battlefield and vote in the state’s election.

“ What was Lincoln’s primary motivation? He wanted to make sure that the government of Indiana remained in the hands of Republican loyalists who would continue the war until victory. Lincoln’s request risked undercutting the military effort by depleting the ranks. Moreover, during this time, soldiers from the remaining states faced greater risks than did the returning Hoosiers,” Blackman wrote. “Lincoln had dueling motives. Privately, he sought to secure a victory for his party. But the president, as a party leader and commander in chief, made a decision with life-or-death consequences. Lincoln’s personal interests should not impugn his public motive: win the war and secure the nation.”

Blackman concluded that the issue of “personal political benefits” secured by politicians’ policy decisions, such as Lincoln “preserving a unified nation during the Civil War,” or Trump “asking a foreign leader to investigate potential corruption,” should be adjudicated by voters not lawmakers.

Blackman did not address, however, the overwhelming evidence indicating that Trump did not request an actual investigation into Biden or corruption, and instead just sought to secure a public announcement of the investigation. Nor did he address whether such a distinction would change his analysis.

Law&Crime reached out to Blackman regarding this point but has not received a response before publishing.

Marty Lederman, a constitutional law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said Blackman’s attempt to normalize Trump’s behavior was dangerous.

“This might be the greatest danger of all–the effort to establish the narrative and expectation that this is just the sort of thing ‘politicians’ do all the time when given control of the nation’s law enforcement and diplomatic functions,” Lederman wrote.

1/ This might be the greatest danger of all–the effort to establish the narrative & expectation that this is just the sort of thing "politicians" do all the time when given control of the nation's law enforcement & diplomatic functions.@benjaminwittes

https://t.co/S0aQwXqaV2 — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) January 23, 2020

[image via Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images]