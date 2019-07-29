Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Compares Trump to an Animal ‘Relieving Himself’

It appears that the interesting times in the Conway household are getting more piquant with each passing week.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s most recent Twitter attacks on Democratic lawmaker Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), a number of prominent lawyers and media personalities engaged in a public discussion about the President’s race-baiting tactics and how the strategy may apply into Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Former federal prosecutor and current law professor at the University of Alabama law school Joyce White Vance wrote that Trump was methodically attempting to divide the American populous into separate camps based on racial animus.

“Trump is deliberately trying to divide us into camps that can’t work together to defeat him; trying to stoke distrust between black people & white people, because that’s what racists do,” Vance wrote on Twitter.

George Conway, a prominent lawyer in Washington D.C. and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, responded by suggesting that Vance was attributing too much strategic credence to the President’s racially insensitive conduct, arguing that Trump’s lack of impulse control superseded any notion of his comments being part of any preconceived plan.

“You’re giving him way too much credit. He’s not capable of strategic thought. As a sociopath, he’s purely impulsive. Because he’s a pathological liar, his ability to analyze information has atrophied, as he sees no need to do that. He just does whatever it occurs to him to do,” Conway responded.

Former FBI Special Agent and current attorney Asha Rangappa brought her parenting experience to the conversation, comparing Trump’s behavior to that of a toddler in the midst of potty-training.

“We are at the stage of presidential potty training where the 4-year old figures out that if he pees on the couch and smears his poopie everywhere, everyone runs circles around him. The fact that it is super gross doesn’t matter (it’s actually part of the fun),” Rangappa responded.

In agreeing with Rangappa’s assessment of the president, Conway stuck to the excretory system theme, saying there was indeed no design to Trump’s behavior, other than to immediately satiate his inherent desire for attention like an “animal’s” need to “relive himself.”

“Right. And supporters and detractors alike like to ascribe deeper significance to what he does, as though what he’s doing is like an animal’s sophisticated instinct produced by eons of evolution. But in fact, he’s just relieving himself because feels the immediate urge.”

To recap: George Conway appears to believe that his wife’s employer is a sociopath who approaches public policy with the analytical forethought of a feral animal relieving itself.

