Police Investigating if Shooting of 58-Year-Old Outside of Synagogue Was a Hate Crime

The circumstances behind a shooting outside of a synagogue in Miami-Dade County, Florida remain under investigation, and police are trying to determine if was a hate crime.

A 58-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg at Aventura Hospital. @MiamiDadePD say a gunman got out of a black Chevrolet Impala at the Young Israel of Greater Miami synagogue and shot the victim multiple times yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mASSmyWQCT — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) July 29, 2019

The shooting happened Sunday outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami, according to Local 10. The 58-year-old victim was outside the synagogue for scheduled prayers when a shooter fired multiple rounds, cops said. The suspect had been driving a black Chevy impala, authorities said.

“It circled once again, and by that time the victim was approaching the door,” MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WSVN. “That’s when the driver of the Impala exits the vehicle and opens fire towards the victim, striking him multiple times in the lower extremities.”

A Jewish Orthodox man was shot in the leg outside a synagogue Sunday evening near North Miami Beach. Police investigating to see if this is a hate crime. @MWrightWPLG live updates https://t.co/oFSUnCKgWi pic.twitter.com/lDUqtbmspC — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzyWPLG) July 29, 2019

Because this happened by a synagogue, there was immediate concern that this could be a hate crime, but that remains unclear as police have no supplied an alleged motive or the identity of a suspect. Nonetheless, the event evoked bitter memories of recent alleged anti-Semitic shootings at synagogues in Poway, California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

3 synagogue shootings in the last year. Members of all religions should feel safe in their houses of worship – @FBI @ADL and others have warned that hate crimes are rising – what will it take for action and resources to combat this metastasizing threat? https://t.co/nrJMlC0QDn — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) July 29, 2019

The 58-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his leg. He sustained multiple wounds, but underwent surgery and was determined to be in stable condition.

[Screengrab via Local 10]