It Seems Kellyanne Conway’s Husband No Longer Believes Trump-Hitler Comparison Is an Overreaction

These must be some pretty interesting times in the Conway household.

After President Donald Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen–all of them minorities and all of them American citizens–should “go back to their country,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s attorney husband George Conway, an increasingly vocal Trump adversary, decided to write an op-ed in the Washington Post calling the president a racist.

That was on July 15. The very next day, Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter what his ethnicity was. Her explanation? “This was meant with no disrespect. We are all from somewhere else ‘originally’. I asked the question to answer the question and volunteered my own ethnicity: Italian and Irish. Like many, I am proud of my ethnicity, love the USA & grateful to God to be an American.”

But then there was a Trump rally on July 17 in Greenville, N.C., where Trump supporters chanted “send her back” (the chant was directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.).

For 13 full seconds, Trump stood and watched his supporters chant “Send her back! Send her back!” This is the story of how we got there. https://t.co/0nMqFKaOyr — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 19, 2019

Based on her Twitter timeline history (retweets calling the event a “fascist rally”), it seems the following comment from actress and activist Mira Sorvino was related to that: “I am horrified. I’ve been warning everyone for years that this was who Trump was, but many said I was overreacting, criticized my comparisons to Hitler as offensive. I am not wrong;he endangers every American & all we purport to stand for. If we do not impeach it will be too late.”

You were right, and all of us who thought you and others who issued similar warnings were overreacting, were terribly wrong. https://t.co/CGnAVRGpTL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 19, 2019

Let’s recap: George Conway appears to believe that Sorvino’s warnings about racism and fascism, and comparisons of Trump to Adolf Hitler, were not overreactions. Those who didn’t see it that way–himself among them– “were terribly wrong,” he said.

