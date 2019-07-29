‘Justice for Bianca’: Man Accused of Brutally Murdering Bianca Devins Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of killing 17-year-old Utica teen, Bianca Devins, was arraigned in Oneida County Court on Monday.

Brandon Clark, 21, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, despite a well-documented series of photographs of Bianca’s brutalized body, and a seemingly confessional post in which he said “I’m sorry Bianca,” next to her corpse. The two had reportedly been dating for two months and reportedly met on Instagram.

Devins had a relatively large social media following prior to her death, which is part of the reason the photos of her body circulated so quickly. The victim’s grieving family and friends could be seen in court wearing “Justice for Bianca” pins, per reports.

According to prosecutors, Clark killed Devins earlier this month and posted photos on Instagram before slitting his own throat. At the time of his arrest, Clark’s bio read “10/06/1997 – 7/14/19. Just know that I feel no pain now.”

According to police, the killing may have been motivated by Devins kissing another man at a concert the two attended the night of the alleged murder.

Last week, an Oneida County Grand Jury indicated Clark in Devins’s murder. He’s currently being held in Oneida County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court on September 16.

A plea deal carrying the maximum possible sentence for the offense has reportedly been offered; Clark’s defense attorney, Luke Nebush, says the investigation is still ongoing.

[Photo via Oneida County Sheriff Office]