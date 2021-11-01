Judge Lets Prosecutors Call Ghislaine Maxwell’s Accusers ‘Victims,’ Allows Witnesses to Use Pseudonyms as Jury Selection Looms

With jury selection slated to start later this week, a federal judge issued agreed to let prosecutors call alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers “victims” and allow certain witnesses to testify under pseudonyms. Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the use of witness pseudonyms would be “unnecessary, unworkable and unconstitutional,” but the judge found it an appropriate precaution to protect alleged victims from harassment.

“The government proposes various false or partial names for some of the accusers and witnesses,” Maxwell’s attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca wrote in a memo. “The request is not supported by any factual declaration. No evidence exists suggesting that any witness has been or would be threatened by Ms. Maxwell. None of the witnesses are minors.”

More than 10 fully redacted pages of the 69-page document follow that statement.

In ruling in the government’s favor, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan called it “unnecessary” and “impractical” to prevent prosecutors from using the word victim. She cited recent precedent in the case against NXIVM founder Keith Raniere as another high-profile case involving allegations of sexual abuse, where alleged victims testified under pseudonyms.

Judge Nathan called just measures necessary to protect witnesses from harassment by the press and public.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Thursday for Maxwell’s trial, starting with a recently disclosed questionnaire that will question candidates on their familiarity with the case and their experience with matters involving sexual trauma.

Maxwell’s most recent indictment accuses her of grooming and trafficking at least five minor girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s predation from 1994 to 2004. Their identities have been anonymized in court papers as “Minor Victim,” with the exception of one publicly identified as Annie Farmer (a.k.a. “Minor Victim 2”).

One of the two siblings described by the New York Times as “The Sisters Who First Tried to Take Down Jeffrey Epstein,” Farmer was 16 years old when she said Maxwell gave her a topless massage in Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico in 1996.

From an initial pool of 600 juror candidates, Judge Nathan will question the remaining candidates during a voir dire scheduled between Nov. 16 and 19. All of the candidates will be anonymous and identified by numbers, but their answers will otherwise be made public. Maxwell’s trial will then be scheduled to begin on Nov. 29.

The top charges on her latest indictment are sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. She also faces two charges of conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, a count of conspiring to transport minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted of all charges against her.

She will be tried separately for allegedly perjuring herself during depositions for a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal victims who also has sued Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz for alleged sexual misconduct. Both men vehemently deny the allegations, and the prince has a hearing in the same courthouse on Wednesday, to argue that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be dismissed. Dershowitz countersued Giuffre for defamation.

The hearing is ongoing.

Read Maxwell’s opposition to witness pseudonyms, below:

[image via JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images]

