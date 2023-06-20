Hunter Biden has been charged with — and will admit to — federal tax crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney investigating President Joe Biden’s son.

The Tuesday letter from U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, said that Hunter Biden was charged by information with misdemeanor tax crimes for “willful refusal to pay federal income tax.” Here’s what 26 U.S. Code § 7203 says [emphasis ours]:

Any person required under this title to pay any estimated tax or tax, or required by this title or by regulations made under authority thereof to make a return, keep any records, or supply any information, who willfully fails to pay such estimated tax or tax, make such return, keep such records, or supply such information, at the time or times required by law or regulations, shall, in addition to other penalties provided by law, be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $25,000 ($100,000 in the case of a corporation), or imprisoned not more than 1 year, or both, together with the costs of prosecution.

The Washington Post reported that Hunter Biden is looking at a couple of years of probation when he pleads guilty to tax charges, plus entry into a Pretrial Diversion Agreement for felony possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. The Weiss letter said Hunter Biden violated 18 USC §§ 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2).

What 18 USC § 922(g)(3) says [emphasis ours]:

(g) It shall be unlawful for any person—

(1) who has been convicted in any court of, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year;

(2) who is a fugitive from justice;

(3) who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance (as defined in section 102 of the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 802)); […] to ship or transport in interstate or foreign commerce, or possess in or affecting commerce, any firearm or ammunition; or to receive any firearm or ammunition which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

What 18 USC § 924(a)(2) says:

Whoever knowingly violates subsection (a)(6), (h), (i), (j), or (o) of section 922 shall be fined as provided in this title, imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.

The gun charge reportedly stems from a 2018 gun purchase and Hunter Biden’s “no” to a federal form question about using or being addicted to drugs.

Notably, Weiss’ letter mentioned the diversion agreement but not probation.

“The defendant has agreed to enter Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm information,” the letter said. Reports say the felony gun charge would be dismissed after probation is completed.

It’s not immediately clear when Hunter Biden will plead guilty, but the prosecution and defense attorney Christopher Clark have asked that a judge set an initial appearance/change of plea hearing.

Hunter Biden confirmed almost two and a half years ago that he was under investigation for tax crimes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a December 2020 statement confirming the probe. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

What was then the Biden-Harris transition team issued a statement expressing support for Hunter Biden, alluding to his addiction to drugs.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement said.

Former President Trump has long cited the years-long probe of Hunter Biden with no charges as proof of a two-tiered justice system, where Trump and his family is investigated relentlessly as the son of the Democratic president is not held accountable (see: Where’s Hunter?). After news of Hunter Biden’s charges broke, the narrative immediately shifted: the charges and the resolution thereof were themselves proof of two systems of justice.

