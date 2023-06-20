A man who fled and crossed state lines after shooting and killing the mother of his toddler is dead, although authorities used decidedly cryptic language to convey this information.

Police in Williston, Florida, have announced that Jonathon Jerome Segar, 31, was killed by a gunshot would in Georgia. Segar had reportedly fled the central Florida city after shooting and killing Ariel Griffin, 30, with whom he shared a child. Law enforcement found Segar on Monday evening.

Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls delivered the news Monday in a somewhat circuitous fashion.

“With the dedicated support of other law enforcement agencies the suspect has been located and is no longer a threat to the public and the victim’s family,” he said Monday in a statement on Facebook. “Additional information will be released as it is available. At this time please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Rolls told WCJB that Segar died of a gunshot wound in Georgia. The lawman did not elaborate on who pulled the trigger, nor did he describe the immediate circumstances when Segar died.

Rolls said on Facebook that officers responded Monday at 5:17 a.m. to Monterey Boats in Willison about a shooting. They found Griffin shot to death, and they identified her ex — Segar — as the suspect. The chief said they found probable cause for premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Segar and the victim have a prior domestic relationship,” Rolls said.

At the time, the chief described Segar as last seen driving a Chevrolet truck with blue and yellow graphics for “DGD” Discount Garage Doors. He claimed that Segar, who was considered armed and dangerous, fled before they arrived. They did not think he was in Levy County anymore, sparking a manhunt.

“Message to the suspect,” Rolls wrote at the time. “Turn yourself in or continue to look over your shoulder because we are coming.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Texas man who recorded YouTube video saying he was ‘sorry’ for killing his wife dies by suicide in Florida after months on the run

Deputies in Levy County said they had responded twice over the weekend to separate domestic disputes involving Segar, according to WCJB. Griffin’s family said she attempted to call law enforcement about Segar, but nothing happened.

“Somebody should have been there,” said Diane Powell, Griffin’s mother. “You know, when she called the sheriff’s department from my house in Ocala, at 6:00 yesterday and told them she was afraid to go home. Thankfully she didn’t go home because he broke into her house in the middle of the night when she wasn’t there.”

Deputies said they had filed an arrest warrant for Segar after he entered the residence and assaulted Griffin’s new boyfriend. They had been searching for him and made multiple phone calls to try to find him. Though Segar allegedly did answer, he was evasive and would not tell them his whereabouts.

Family said they will always remember Griffin for her “beautiful soul.”

“She’d give you the shirt off her back,” Powell said. “She did everything in her life for those two babies. She was the kindest, givingist, beautiful soul. Beautiful soul. She was beautiful inside and out.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]