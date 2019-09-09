House Intel Committee Turns Up the Heat, ‘Commands’ Michael Flynn to Comply with Subpoena

A day ahead a scheduled court appearance for Michael Flynn, we’ve learned that on last Friday House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sent a 5-page letter commanding Flynn comply with a subpoena by appearing before the Committee on Sept. 25.

“On June 12, 2019, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (the ‘Committee’) issued a subpoena to you for documents and testimony relevant to the Committee’s ongoing investigation into foreign interference in the U.S. political process during and since the 2016 presidential election,” the letter began. “Notwithstanding repeated efforts by Committee Staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjournment requests, you have, to date, failed to comply with the Committee’s subpoena or cooperate with the Committee’s efforts to secure your compliance.”

“Accordingly, the Committee now commands you to appear for testimony on September 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.,” the letter continued.

The House Intel Committee reportedly wants requested records by Sept. 18.

The House Intelligence Commitee is accusing Michael Flynn of failing to comply with its subpoena – and Schiff says in letter that the committee "now commands" Flynn to appear for a hearing on Sept. 25. The panel wants records by Sept. 18. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 9, 2019

A Committee staffer would reportedly claim that Flynn and his team have “failed to cooperate with the Committee in all respects,” adding that “[Flynn] provided no documents in response to our subpoena, nor has he engaged with the Committee in an appropriate or satisfactory manner.”

As noted, this letter comes as we await yet another status update in Flynn’s federal case.

Meanwhile, Flynn is due in court tomorrow for an update on what's happening in his case and when/whether he'll ever be ready for sentencing https://t.co/gKUdjQA3oa — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 9, 2019

Flynn, a former Trump National Security Advisor, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his communication with the then-Russian ambassador during the presidential transition. He promised to cooperate and was even credited for providing “substantial assistance” to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. But Flynn’s sentencing has been pushed back repeatedly.

In a recent filing, Flynn’s lawyers went so far as to accuse prosecutors of withholding exculpatory evidence.

“The prosecutors in this case have repeatedly failed to produce Brady evidence despite (i) the clarity of this Court’s Order, (ii) their ethical and constitutional obligations, (iii) specific requests for documents the prosecutors know are exculpatory, and (iv) those requests being made multiple times,” Flynn’s attorneys claimed. “Not only have the prosecutors thumbed their noses at this Court’s Order, they have ignored the rules of ethical conduct for the D.C. Bar.”

Law&Crime has reached out to a Flynn attorney for comment on the House Intel Committee letter.

[Image via Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]