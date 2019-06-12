Michael Flynn’s New Lawyer Once Said ‘Entire Russia Collusion Narrative Was Made Up’

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn officially hired Sidney Powell on Wednesday as his new legal counsel.

Powell, a well-known defense attorney and legal pundit, previously served as an assistant prosecutor for 10 years under nine different U.S. Attorneys, both Democrats and Republicans. She will represent Flynn as he awaits sentencing for his 2017 guilty plea, in which he admitted lying to the FBI.

“I’m honored to be representing General Flynn, who I’ve long considered an American hero. The General and his family want to thank everyone across the country for their cards and contributions to his legal defense fund. He is going to continue to cooperate with the government, pursuant to his plea agreement,” Powell told Hill.TV.

Powell has been a public critic of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a February interview with RealClearPolitics, Powell said that “the entire Russia collusion narrative was made up,” adding that “the FBI and the intelligence community and the Department of Justice began an investigation against four American citizens simply because they worked for the opposition political candidate, that being Donald Trump.”

Powell is also the author of the New York Times best-seller, Licensed to Lie, Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, a tell-all account of a past case Powell won against federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

Weissmann recently worked as prosecutor in the Special Counsel’s Office. Powell’s website says her book “reveals the strong-arm, illegal, and unethical tactics used by headline-grabbing federal prosecutors in their narcissistic pursuit of power to the highest halls of our government.”

“It’s terrifying–because it’s true,” it continues.

Flynn terminated Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony as his legal counsel last week.

[image viaSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images]