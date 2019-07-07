Here’s a Public Sign That Jeffrey Epstein Has Been Arrested

Records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

Jeffrey Epstein is being held at the MCC before his expected appearance at SDNY tomorrow when an indictment against him will be unsealed. Name: JEFFREY EDWARD EPSTEIN

Register Number: 76318-054

Age: 66

Race: White

Sex: Male

Release Date: UNKNOWN

Located At: MCC New York — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 7, 2019

This is hardly the biggest surprise–The Daily Beast broke news Saturday that he’d been arrested–but this is perhaps the first public, official indication that he’s in lockup. For now, however, the precise details on his case remain skant, even in reports that cite sources speaking on background. No new criminal case against him appears on federal court records as of Sunday. An indictment will be unsealed Monday and Epstein will appear in court, according to the Beast’s report. The defendant reportedly faces one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He allegedly harmed “dozens” of victims. They were as young as 14, authorities reportedly claim. Some of Epstein’s employees and associates allegedly recruited the victims. Some of the girls were said to have become recruiters in turn.

Law&Crime trial analyst Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor out of the Eastern District of Virginia, suggested in a phone interview with us that the document under seal may not actually be an indictment, but a criminal complaint. (“Could be an indictment,” he wrote in a follow-up email. “We surely do not know.”)

Defense lawyer Ken White, another former federal prosecutor, made a similar point below.

Epstein’s indictment (assuming the press has the story right that it’s an indictment and not a complaint) will very likely reveal how SDNY is dealing with these statute of limitations and non-prosecution agreement issues people are talking about. It’s all speculation now. /1 — RammedTheRampartsHat (@Popehat) July 7, 2019

