One week after a federal judge warned the DOJ there would be "serious consequences" if the Trump administration uses routine maintenance as cover for bulldozing East Potomac Park Golf Course, the group that sued to stop the "takeover" says there's even more proof that the project is "a massive overhaul, not merely restoration and required maintenance."

In a Monday filing, the D.C. Preservation League plaintiff alerted U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes to Exhibit A, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum's May 8 post on X.

There, the defendant shared that the National Park Service, National Links Trust, Fazio Design, and potentially the Washington Commanders, to name a few, were involved in a "historic investment" to restore three golf courses, including at East Potomac Park. Burgum's announcement claimed that these courses will be "affordable and accessible for all."

"The National Park Service will renovate East Potomac Golf Links and invest in necessary major infrastructure projects across East Potomac Park. Following this renovation, which will incorporate themes of the original Walter J. Travis design, East Potomac Golf Links will offer a top-tier 18-hole championship golf course capable of hosting pre-eminent tournament golf and offering players—of all abilities—an incredible experience in the heart of the Nation's Capital and the National Mall. The property will also offer other playing opportunities and world-class practice and short-game facilities, as well as other recreational spaces," the post said.

For the plaintiffs, Burgum confirmed what they "have alleged all along" — that the Trump administration "will" imminently take over the golf course and make irreversible changes to the "original Walter J. Travis course design" except for "'incorporat[ing its] themes' (whatever that phrase means)."

Law&Crime previously reported that Reyes, a Joe Biden appointee, scheduled a hearing on short notice last week and questioned National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Kevin Griess under oath about the government's plans.

The witness testified that there were a "very dangerous" uncertain number of "dead trees" around the golf course and that maintenance had only been directed to take inventory of trees needing removal.

"There's not a grove of dead trees, but the dead trees are very dangerous because they break off in the wind," Griess said, framing as business as usual what looked to the plaintiffs to be a massive overhaul. The judge didn't issue an injunction, however, opting instead to warn the government to ask permission first rather than seeking forgiveness later.

On Monday, the plaintiffs again said their fears were proven right.

"[L]imited restoration and preservation of a course stands in stark contrast to the planned conversion of East Potomac to a championship course with the retention of a historic architect's 'themes' that now looms at East Potomac," the filing said. "This makes clear that the forthcoming work at East Potomac is, as Plaintiffs have alleged, a massive overhaul, not merely restoration and required maintenance."

"Barring a change in Defendants' positions in response to these revelations, Plaintiffs will more fully address the implications of these developments in their forthcoming filings, and submit this notice only to ensure that the Court learns of them in a timely manner," the notice explained.