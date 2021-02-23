Golf Legend Tiger Woods Taken to Hospital After ‘Jaws of Life’ Were Needed to Pull Him from Horrific Wreck

The “jaws of life” were needed to “extricate” Tiger Woods, the world’s most famous golfer, from a serious single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 a.m., LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” authorities said. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life,'” the statement continued.

An aerial view showed the carnage at the scene.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

Woods, a 45-year-old father of two, was reportedly taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with “moderate to critical” injuries.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement.

The cause of the crash, which is said to have occurred around 7 a.m. PST, is not yet clear.

Just days ago, Woods sat down for an interview with CBS’ Jim Nantz to discuss his recovery from his fifth back surgery.

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021

“I’m feeling fine, a little bit stiff,” Woods said. Woods, who has also had several knee surgeries, had hoped that he would be healthy enough to compete in the 2021 Masters Tournament in April.

As we await more details and hope for Woods’ swift recovery, Tiger’s fans fear that this crash may mark the end of his all-time great golf career, filled with 15 major championships.

The most memorable of those championships came at the Masters in 2019, roughly two years after Woods was arrested in Florida for DUI and entered rehab for addiction to prescription painkillers.

Tiger Woods winning the Masters at Augusta in April 2019 – one of the all-time great sporting momentspic.twitter.com/xMMmVX80O4 — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) February 23, 2021

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in statement that the organization has been “made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident” and is “awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery.”

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” Monahan said.

