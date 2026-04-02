A self-declared "patriot" from Massachusetts has been arrested for pledging that he will kill President Donald Trump "on public television so the world sees what we do to f—ing monsters," according to the Justice Department.

"Taking out the orange menace," wrote Andrew Emerald, 45, of Great Barrington, in a Facebook post, according to his federal indictment. "That's not a threat that's a f—ing promise," Emerald allegedly said. "Trump I'm coming for you you little b—."

Emerald is charged with eight counts of interstate transmission of threatening communications for allegedly posting a slew of threats on Facebook between May 2025 and July 2025. A "concerned citizen" reached out to the FBI and notified agents about Emerald's posts after interacting with him online, according to DOJ officials.

"I've been threatening [Trump] for 10 f—ing years on here," Emerald told the individuals, according to an affidavit in support of pretrial detention that was filed on Wednesday.

"I won't be going to jail," he allegedly said. "They'll either keep monitoring me or they'll make a mistake coming after me and I'll kill them until they kill me."

On May 15, 2025, Emerald wrote on Facebook that Trump's "being a monster to humanity" caused his family suffering. "Going to f—ing kill Trump on public television so the world sees what we do to f—ing monsters," he allegedly said. "And then we're gonna hang him from the Statue of Liberty until his pathetic bloated corpse rots off falls in the ocean."

Emerald added, "I'm going after him because I'm an actual f—ing patriot," according to his indictment. "I have very good reason to threaten his life and to go after it whether I have my second amendment rights or not."

On May 30, 2025, Emerald allegedly confessed that he had "burned a house to the ground once" and that he would do the same with Mar-a-Lago. Several weeks later, he wrote that "killing is not wrong" when you're "putting down a predator," according to the indictment.

"You're a monster to f—ing humanity and it is my mission in this life to end your f—ing existence," Emerald allegedly said on June 14, 2025. "I won't be murdering you I will be executing a monster. I will be fulfilling my constitutional duty to execute a criminal citizen that's committed high treason just like the constitution tells me."

Emerald has allegedly been on the FBI's radar since 2018, when he was caught posting threats on Facebook that said "the only way to clean things up in Washington, D.C. would be if all of the politicians including Donald Trump were publicly executed," according to the affidavit supporting his pretrial detention.

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Emerald promised that he would "never post anything about politics again," according to federal prosecutors. He was warned that his comments could be considered a crime, but still chose to allegedly keep posting on the same Facebook account.

"I will [stop] when the FBI show up at the orange buffoons request again," Emerald allegedly said on May 12, 2025. "I will not be silenced, detained or disappeared. So you will hear about me being shot, but it will be the shot that ends your f—ing pedophile, Russian asset insurrectionist president."

Emerald faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.