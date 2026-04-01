A Tennessee woman allegedly beat her grandfather's wife before leaving her to bleed on the floor.

Allanah Samples, 24, is in custody at the Dickson County Jail after police charged her with abuse of an elderly person and aggravated assault. According to an affidavit obtained by local news outlet Dickson Post, police were called to a home near Tennessee City, Tennessee, on March 23 to respond to a report of an elderly woman bleeding on the floor.

Police said the woman was married to Samples' grandfather, who told police it was his granddaughter who beat his wife with a bat.

According to the affidavit, Samples apologized profusely when deputies from the Dickson County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home. Police said Samples told them that her "mommy" came after her with the bat first. When asked if she had been hit, Samples said she had not.

Deputies found the older woman on the floor suffering from a head injury. She allegedly told the deputies that it was Samples who attacked her, hitting her with the bat in the head and knees. The bat was located at the home. Samples allegedly admitted to the deputies that she attacked the older woman.

The older woman's condition was not made public. A reason or motive for the alleged attack was not immediately clear.

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Samples was charged with aggravated domestic assault and abuse of an elderly person resulting in serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Dickson County Jail, where she is still in custody. Her bond information was not available.

Samples is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.