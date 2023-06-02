Stay updated on the murder trial involving former NFL player Travis Rudolph by following the Law&Crime blog and watching on our YouTube channel. Court wrapped up Thursday with testimony from a detective whose team analyzed the crime scene outside Travis Rudolph’s home. The state was expected to rest Thursday, but instead called five witnesses. As the state’s witness list drags on, the defense prepares Rudolph to take the stand.

The Case:

Ex-NFL player Travis Rudolph is accused of killing a man in Lake Park, Florida in April 2021. The former Florida State University and New York Giants wide receiver tried to claim a “stand your ground” defense in the first-degree murder trial.

On the night of the crime, Rudolph had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at his home in West Palm Beach. According to a probable cause affidavit, the fight escalated when four men confronted Rudolph at his home — Rudolph, not happy with the confrontation, allegedly grabbed a gun and shot at the group as they ran off.

Two men were shot: Sebastien Jean-Jacques died and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized but recovered.

Highlights from Witness Testimony

The witness testimony can be described as fiery and tiresome. Robinson was on the stand for more than six hours over the course of two days. His firsthand accounts of how the deadly mayhem unfolded was picked apart relentlessly by Rudolph’s defense team.

Rudolph’s ex-girlfriend Dominique Jones, who’s at the center of the initial fight, also provided a firsthand account of the shooting. Jones was questioned about what she found on the former NFL player’s phone that led to them getting into a fight the night he shot at a group of men. “I was more hurt than angry,” Jones said about learning Rudolph had been cheating on her.

The two started fighting and later, prosecutors believe Jones’ brother and three other men showed up to Rudolph’s house to confront him. Rudolph then pulled out a gun, and shot two of the men, killing one.

