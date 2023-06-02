An Instagram rapper dubbed “Sir Freakalot Fresh” will be singing the blues in prison, where he’s headed for 40 years for beating and torturing his girlfriend until she gave him money and signed over the title to her Mercedes-Benz.

Andrew R. Castillo, 35, was convicted by a Harris County, Texas, jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this month following a six-day trial where evidence was presented showing he brutally beat and burning a 42-year-old woman he had been in a relationship with before the attack.

“Domestic violence can take many different forms, which is why we take these cases so seriously,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This man preys on women and when they don’t do what he wants, the violence escalates. We are glad this woman survived her ordeal and got justice.”

He was sent to prison Wednesday after a hearing in which the woman made a victim impact statement.

“You are a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” the woman told Castillo during her statement in court. “I saw the devil in you on the day of the robbery.”

The woman and Castillo had been dating but stopped seeing each other after Castillo was arrested on several additional charges, including human trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child, authorities said.

Castillo is a musician with an Instagram following of 106,000 followers under “Sir Freakalot Fresh” (@sirfr3akalotfresh), prosecutors said. The victim had a cellphone that Castillo used, and she turned it over to law enforcement to help build the case against him, officials said.

Castillo, who was arrested for those crimes and then freed on bond, lured the victim to the vacant house of a mutual friend, officials said. Once there, Castillo ordered another woman to repeatedly attack the victim for 13 hours, prosecutors said.

Castillo threatened the victim with a gun to force her to transfer money to him, authorities said. He later used that money to shop for new shoes, prosecutors said.

While trapped at the house, the victim was burned with a torch lighter until she signed over the title to her Mercedes-Benz sedan, officials said.

“He acted as a parasite and a master manipulator,” Assistant District Attorney James Mckenney said. “He is a narcissist who finds people and uses them for the money. He’s truly evil.”

Castillo must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. The remaining charges against him are pending, officials said. He’s set to appear in court on June 21, online jail records show.

