Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Criminally Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teenager During a Wedding Reception in the ’70s

In what has been reported as the first case of its kind, the now-defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been criminally charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in 1974 during a wedding reception. The prosecution reportedly makes McCarrick, who formerly served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., the highest-ranking Catholic official in the United States ever to face charges of this kind.

First reported by the Boston Globe—whose Pulitzer-winning Spotlight team exposed systematic cover-up of childhood sexual abuse inside the Catholic church—the new criminal case charges the 91-year-old with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Wellesley Police reportedly filed the criminal complaint Dedham District Court on Wednesday.

Law&Crime did not obtain a copy of those court papers by press time.

In 2019, the Vatican defrocked McCarrick after finding him guilty of sexual abuse and released a report about its institutional knowledge a year later. The same year the incident allegedly occurred, McCarrick met with then-President Gerald Ford in October 1974. Photographs from the Ford Library and Museum show the encounter, where records show Ford and McCarrick seated by a fireplace and discussing drought in Africa.

“During this period, McCarrick grew close to several large Catholic families in the New York area,” the Vatican’s report states, referring to the ex-cardinal’s time as a secretary for New York Archbishop Terence Cardinal Cooke in early-to-mid 1970s.

“Referred to as ‘Uncle Ted,’ McCarrick often came to be treated akin to a family member,” the Vatican’s report continues. “McCarrick fostered and embraced this role, and he was a regular guest for dinners and holidays in more than one family. With their parents’ permission and encouragement, McCarrick also began to travel with teenagers from the families, whom he called his ‘nephews’ and ‘nieces,’ including on overnight trips.”

