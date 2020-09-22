DHS Office of Inspector General Confirms Investigation of ICE Detention Facility, Says It Will Interview Whistleblower

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General confirmed on Tuesday that it will be interviewing a nurse who filed an alarming whistleblower complaint alleging, among other things, that mass hysterectomies were performed on ICE detainees without their informed consent.

An OIG spokesperson confirmed to Law&Crime on Tuesday that the office will be interviewing Dawn Wooten and that a review of the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia has been initiated.

“DHS OIG takes these allegations very seriously. We will be interviewing Dawn Wooten, who initiated this complaint, to hear her allegations first-hand,” the statement said. “We have also initiated an evaluation of the Irwin County Detention Center, to include records reviews, interviews with detainees and staff, evaluation of medical care and services, and related matters.”

The DHS IG is Joseph V. Cuffari.

Members of Congress and groups representing Wooten previously demanded an investigation of the nurse’s claims about a “high rate” of hysterectomies on ICDC detainees. Those allegations in the whistleblower complaint were first noticed and reported by Law&Crime.

Wooten is a nurse who formerly worked full-time at ICDC. She was demoted in July, she believes, out of retaliation for raising concerns about the facility’s “unsafe work practices” and life-threatening neglect of detainees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wooten, ICDC consistently used a particular gynecologist outside of the facility who almost always opted to remove all or part of the uterus of his female detainee patients.

“Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy—just about everybody,” Wooten said, adding that, “everybody’s uterus cannot be that bad.”

“We’ve questioned among ourselves like goodness he’s taking everybody’s stuff out…That’s his specialty, he’s the uterus collector. I know that’s ugly…is he collecting these things or something…Everybody he sees, he’s taking all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out. What in the world,” she said, according to the complaint.

The Associated Press reported last Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Wooten.

Priyanka Bhatt, a Project South lawyer involved in filing the complaint, said she included the mass hysterectomy allegations in the complaint to trigger an investigation of the claims [ensuing emphasis ours]:

But a lawyer who helped file the complaint said she never spoke to any women who had hysterectomies. Priyanka Bhatt, staff attorney at the advocacy group Project South, told The Washington Post that she included the hysterectomy allegations because she wanted to trigger an investigation to determine if they were true. “I have a responsibility to listen to the women I’ve spoken with,” Bhatt told the AP Friday. She said one woman alleged that she was repeatedly pressured to have a hysterectomy and that authorities said they would not pay for her to get a second opinion.

Project South is a social justice organization that says its legal and advocacy work “builds movement legal infrastructure with a current focus on immigrants’ rights and defending Muslim communities against state repression.”

Andrew Free, an immigration lawyer involved in the investigation of procedures performed on ICDC detainees, told the AP last week that doctors were reviewing new records and claims by more women that were, so far, indicative of “a systemic lack of truly informed and legally valid consent to perform procedures that could ultimately result — intentionally or unintentionally — in sterilization.”

The doctor referred to in the complaint, since identified as OB/GYN Mahendra Amin, told The Intercept he only performed “one or two hysterectomies in the past two [or] three years.”

He also denied performing surgeries without patients’ consent.

“Everything is wrong, and if you want to talk, talk to the hospital administrator,” Amin said.

Scott Grubman, a lawyer for Amin, has also “vigorously” denied the allegations in the complaint.

“We look forward to all of the facts coming out and are confident that, once they do, Dr. Amin will be cleared of wrongdoing,” Grubman said.

This is a developing story.

[Image via NBC screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]