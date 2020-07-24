Watch Our Live Network Now

Covington Catholic’s Nicholas Sandmann Settles Washington Post Lawsuit

Aaron KellerJul 24th, 2020, 1:19 pm

Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic high school teen whose family sued a group of major media companies and individual media figures after narratives shifted about his face-to-face depiction with a Native American protester, on Friday tweeted that he was settling his case against the Washington Post.

The tweet indicates his cases against several others in the media remain outstanding and ongoing.

The case against the Washington Post was thrown out by a trial court judge who later reinstated the matter on more narrow grounds.

Though referenced in the tweet, Sandmann settled his case against CNN in January.

A Washington Post spokesperson said the paper was “pleased” with the “mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit,” CNN reported.

“Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes,” said Todd McMurtry, one of Sandmann’s attorneys.

The Post, when seeking to get the case dismissed, said that its reporting was incomplete at first but quickly corrected course.

“It was neither false nor defamatory . . . for the Post to report the comments of eyewitnesses, including the only participants who were speaking publicly about the matter on the day that videos of the event went viral on the internet,” the motion for dismissal argued. “Newspapers are often unable to publish a complete account of events when they first come to light. Stories often develop over time, as more witnesses emerge.”

The settlement amount is confidential.  Sandmann originally sought $250 million.

Reaction from Sandmann’s supporters was overwhelmingly positive.

[image via YouTube screengrab.]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network.  The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings.  DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: