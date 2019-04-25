Court Docs Detail How Parents Allegedly Murdered 5-Year-Old AJ Freund

Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham are facing murder charges for allegedly killing their son, Andrew “AJ” Freund Jr. The complaints against both have now been released, revealing some details about how they allegedly did it.

According to the separate documents, police say they each “forced A.F. to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing said acts would cause the death of A.F., thereby causing the death of A.F.” A.F., of course, refers to the child.

The alleged acts of forcing the child to take a long, cold shower and striking him provided the basis for a number of other charges as well, including aggravated battery. They also face charges of concealing a homicidal death by allegedly burying the boy’s body, and failure to report child death for allegedly not reporting AJ’s death within 24 hours of it happening.

Freund Sr. and Cunninghma reported AJ missing on Thursday, April 18. Police found his body on Wednesday and arrested the couple.

“I have no idea where he would be,” Freund Sr. said, claiming he had looked around the neighborhood for his son.

Freund Sr. and Cunnigham met back when he represented her in 2012 during the dissolution of her previous marriage. Their conduct during that case, which included violating a court order by removing property from her marital home, resulted in both of them being convicted of indirect criminal contempt, as well as the suspension of Freund’s law license.

You can read the complaints here.

[Image via Crystal Lake Police Department]