Cops Take Down Dayton Shooter As He Tries to Follow Crowd into a Bar (WATCH)

WARNING: The above video is graphic.

Following this weekend’s shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the Dayton Police Department released surveillance tapes revealing which show officers taking down mass shooter Connor Betts, 24.

In the first part of the video, crowds of people can be seen sprinting down the street and away from Betts, several turning into a bar called Ned Peppers to look for a hiding place. This is when Betts, holding an AR-15 and fully dressed in tactical gear, comes into the frame. Clearly realizing that a huge crowd was gathered inside the bar, Betts turns to follow them inside but is shot before entering by a group of police officers.

The second part of the video shows an additional angle from the opposite end of the bar. In it, police can be seen rushing from their vehicles to head Betts off.

The third part of the video, the only part with sound, shows people running down the sidewalk as shots ring out and the gunfire increases in velocity. In the center, one person, who appears to have been shot, can be seen hiding behind a parked car. Victims can be heard screaming in the background.

According to reports, police responded took Betts down within 30 seconds of the shooting starting. That said, Betts still managed to kill nine, including his sister Megan Betts, 22, and wound 27 others during his attack.

“We will never know how many lives were saved,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, said addressing the heroism of the police officers involved. “The assailant was obviously very, very close to being able to kill dozens and dozens more people.”

As of now, Betts’s motive has not been identified and investigators are reportedly “not close” to determining one. It’s believed that Betts was with his sister and her boyfriend at one point during the night, but it is not assumed that his sister or her boyfriend were aware of the weapons he was carrying.

