Police Identify Victims of Ohio Mass Shooting — Includes Suspect’s Sister

Police on Sunday released the names of the nine people who were killed at a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. This includes Megan K. Betts, the sister of the alleged gunman.

MORE: City of Dayton releases the official list of victims from the mass shooting overnight.

Betts was 22. Lois L. Oglesby was 27. Saeed Saleh was 38. Derrick R. Fudge was 57. Logan M. Turner was 30. Nicholas P. Cumer was 25. Thomas J. McNichols was 25. Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis was 36. Monica E. Brickhouse was 39. At least 27 people were injured.

Authorities announced that the alleged shooter, Connor Betts, 24, opened fire using .223 caliber ammunition. The motive remains publicly unclear. The suspect attacked outside of the Ned Peppers bar, authorities said according to The Daily Beast.

This happened less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A suspect allegedly opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 and injuring 27.

Shooter who killed 9, including his own sister, and wounded dozens in Dayton confirmed as Connor Betts, 24, white male. Wearing body armor, he was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting an AK-47-style .223 rifle.https://t.co/3AZtmOUG2g pic.twitter.com/oQCs9Yrr32 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) August 4, 2019

UPDATE: Two law enforcement officials say the sister of Connor Betts — the suspect in the Dayton shooting — has been found dead in a car along wthe body of her boyfriend. Both were shot. Authorities are now working to see how this fits in with the shooting at the bar. @NBCNews — Susan Kroll (@suekroll) August 4, 2019

