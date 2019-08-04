Featured Posts

Police Identify Victims of Ohio Mass Shooting — Includes Suspect’s Sister

by | 3:22 pm, August 4th, 2019

Police on Sunday released the names of the nine people who were killed at a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. This includes Megan K. Betts, the sister of the alleged gunman.

Betts was 22. Lois L. Oglesby was 27. Saeed Saleh was 38.  Derrick R. Fudge was 57. Logan M. Turner was 30. Nicholas P. Cumer was 25. Thomas J. McNichols was 25. Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis was 36. Monica E. Brickhouse was 39. At least 27 people were injured.

Authorities announced that the alleged shooter, Connor Betts, 24, opened fire using .223 caliber ammunition. The motive remains publicly unclear. The suspect attacked outside of the Ned Peppers bar, authorities said according to The Daily Beast.

This happened less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A suspect allegedly opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 and injuring 27.

