Connecticut State Police Reveal Numerous Charges Against Peter Manfredonia in Multi-State Crime Spree

Connecticut State Police briefed the media on Friday, providing an update on the charges in the alarming case of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia. Manfredonia was taken into custody in Maryland on May 27 after he allegedly murdered two people in Connecticut, then abducted a woman and left her in New Jersey. From there, Manfredonia made his way to Pennsylvania in the days before his Maryland arrest.

State Trooper Josue Dorelus announced on Friday that Manfredonia was transferred to Connecticut after waiving his right to contest extradition. Dorelus said Manfredonia faces charges of assault, assault on an elderly person, home invasion, kidnapping with a firearm, robbery, larceny, theft of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit murder, and murder.

Manfredonia is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Friday. Manfredonia was a senior at UConn at the time he allegedly murdered 62-year-old Theodore “Ted” DeMers and 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele at separate residences in Connecticut.

DeMers offered Manfredonia a ride after the suspect’s motorcycle broke down, according to a report. A second man tried to help DeMers, but was critically injured, authorities said. Cyndi DeMers, who was married to Ted Demers for 42 years, described the injured man as an elderly neighbor, according to The Hartford Courant.

Derby, Connecticut cops said they later received a 911 call for a well-being check on a person on Roosevelt Drive. Police reported the worst case scenario: the man was found dead at the home. Authorities identified the victim as Nicholas Eisele. A woman identified as Eisele’s girlfriend was kidnapped from the residence; a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen, officers said.

Eisele has been described as being a high school friend of Manfredonia’s.

From there, Manfredonia allegedly drove to New Jersey. Police said that the stolen Volkswagen Jetta and the uninjured kidnapping victim were found in the Garden State not far from Pennsylvania. The woman, who was found in Paterson, New Jersey, reportedly identified Manfredonia as her “captor.” Police revealed this information on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said that an Uber eventually dropped off Manfredonia at a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, which is near the border with New Jersey. There was another possible Manfredonia sighting in Duryea, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles away from East Stroudsburg.

Finally, Manfredonia was believed have crossed state lines into Maryland, where he was captured on Wednesday night at a truck stop—reportedly after a foot chase. The chase was described as short. Connecticut State Police detectives assisted in Manfredonia’s capture in Maryland.

Trooper Dorelus revealed that Manfredonia’s bond has been set at $5 million. Dorelus said to expect additional charges against Manfredonia, but declined to go into specifics citing the ongoing investigation.

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

[Image via Maryland State Police]

