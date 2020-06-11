Watch Live: Singer Rod Stewart and Son in Court

The defense for singer and respected model train enthusiast Rod Stewart, and his son Sean Stewart are scheduled for a court appearance Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. Court begins at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the pre-trial hearing in the player above.

Father and son each face a count of misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly fighting a security guard at The Breakers resort at a New Year’s Eve event last December 31. The alleged victim was working at a private event at a children’s area, and saw a group near the check-in table, according to a partially redacted police report obtained by Law&Crime. These individuals weren’t allowed in, and started a make a lot of noise, and “cause a scene,” officer said.

Well, things allegedly got a little intense: Sean Stewart, 39, got “‘nose to nose’ distance” from the victim’s face, cops said. The guard (who was identified in media reports as a guard) told him to put back, and make some space, but Stewart shoved him, according to authorities.

Cue Rod Stewart, who was 74 at the time. He stepped forward, and punched the guard in the “left ribcage area,” police said.

Officers said they made contact with the veteran singer. Stewart said he and his family were trying to get their kids into the event. The guard started becoming “argumentative” with them, and they in turn became agitated, he said in this story. The singer apologized for how he acted, according to the account

But two employees at the event said that they saw the younger Stewart shove the alleged victim, and the Rod Stewart punch the man in the chest.

Police say that that video depicts the father and son as “the primary aggressors.”

Both the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

[Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]

