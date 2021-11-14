‘Armed and Dangerous’ Woman Stabbed Ex-Husband in Chest, Is Believed to Be with Her Missing Daughters: Authorities

Authorities are looking for two young girls, and said that they may be with their “armed and dangerous” mother. The woman had stabbed her ex-husband, putting him in critical condition, deputies said.

Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Liliana Hurtado, 13, could be with Di’Last Kellie, 32, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced on Sunday posts to Facebook and Twitter. (Authorities have also spelled the 13-year-old’s name as “Lilianna” with two ns.)

Pls share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert, Natasha Hurtado, 10, & Lilianna Hurtado, 13, last seen in Heathrow, may be with Di’Last Kellie, believed to be armed & dangerous. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911. pic.twitter.com/qxbXe3oXKy — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 14, 2021

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office identified Kellie as the girls’s mother in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

“At around 5:30 p.m. on November 13th, 2021, deputies responded to the Colonial Grand Apartment in unincorporated Lake Mary in reference to a stabbing,” deputies wrote. “The male victim told deputies his ex-wife, Di’Last Kellie, stabbed him in the chest with a knife then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. It is believed two of Di’Last’s daughters, ages ten and 13-years-old, are currently with her.”

The kids were last seen around the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in the Seminole County community of Heathrow, the FDLE said. This is less than a half-hour estimated drive north of Orlando.

“The children may be in the company of Di’Last Kellie, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie,” the FDLE said. “Di’Last Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

Officials describe Natasha Hurtado as white Hispanic, with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 4’03”, and weighing 80 pounds. Lilianna Hurtado is also white Hispanic, with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5’02”, and weighing 110 pounds.

Kellie is described as white, with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5’04”, and weighing 120 pounds.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees them to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650, or, assuming that you’re local, 911.

An FDLE spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Update – 6:46 p.m.: We added more information on the case from a sheriff’s office post.

[Images via FDLE]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]