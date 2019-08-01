Authorities Reveal Crucial Blood-Stained Evidence in Jennifer Dulos Case: Report

Police in Hartford, Connecticut reportedly revealed one of the key pieces of evidence in the case of missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos. They found a garbage bin containing a Vineyard Vines T-shirt stained with her blood, according to The Hartford Courant.

Investigators suggested that Dulos wore this on the morning of May 24, the day she disappeared. They also found a bra that possibly belonged to her, said law enforcement sources. There were also two mops and some sponges with a little bit of blood.

These items were apparently found in a black contractor bag several days after the Dulos disappearance, as part of authorities’ initial investigation.

Dulos’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos (with whom she was in a contentious divorce battle) and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested for allegedly covering up evidence that the missing woman was the victim of a violent crime. According to cops, there was evidence at Jennifer Dulos’ home of blood stains on the garage floor of her New Canaan home, “multiple areas of suspected blood spatter,” and evidence of attempted to clean the scene.

Cell phone evidence and surveillance footage showed a man stopping at over thirty locations along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue in Hartford, dumping trash bags, police said. A woman was seen in the passenger seat, authorities claim. They suggested these people resembled Fotis Dulos and Troconis.

Alabany Avenue is where the newly revealed T-shirt, bra, mops, and sponges were discovered, sources said in the Courant report.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges. The estranged husband’s defense attorney Norm Pattis downplayed the news about the clothing.

“I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing,” he told the outlet. “This sounds like desperate speculation. The State has alleged that Jennifer’s blood was in one or more bags. That is far more troubling than an item of clothing.”

