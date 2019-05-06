Authorities Have Received Tens of Thousands of Tips in Unsolved Murders of Two Teen Girls

Indiana authorities have received more than 40,000 tips from the public since they opened established a tip line in the investigation of the murders of teenage girls Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, in Delphi. The victims were found dead by a hiking trail in February 2017 and the case remains unsolved.

Fox59 reported that the task force has received hundreds of new tips after releasing new information in the case. The report says that authorities have received “more than 2,200 emails and 400 calls” and added that they’ve received more than 42,000 tips in total.

Indiana State Police recently released a new sketch of the suspect, which you can see above.

“We believe you are hiding in plain sight,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said during an April press conference. He said this suspect either lives in Delphi, used to live there, works there, or visits often. The killer is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, but may look younger than his age, Carter suggested.

“We know this is about power to you,” Carter said, addressing the suspect. “And you want to know what we know. One day, you will.”

He even said that the suspect “may be in this room.” This person or “someone close to him” was likely interviewed by cops, Carter said.

Police released a video showing the suspect walking across what Carter described as a former railroad bridge. The superintendent asked that people pay attention to the man’s mannerisms, noting that this person is not walking naturally because of the spacing on the bridge.

This footage was recovered from Libby German’s phone, Carter said. Police also released audio purportedly featuring the suspect’s voice.

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.