Lindsey Halligan is a "private citizen" who was never validly appointed to serve as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), a judge ruled Monday – an order with obvious implications for the government's failed, high-profile prosecutions of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey.

Less obvious is the upshot for the so-called Rocket Docket's relatively run-of-the-mill cases — several of which also happen to bear Halligan's name.

While the decades-old Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system only lists Halligan as an EDVA attorney in the since-dismissed James and Comey cases, a rudimentary search using the Free Law Project's CourtListener initiative shows Halligan's name was affixed to dozens of criminal cases as "United States Attorney" during her nearly two-month stint as the district's top prosecutor.

In just shy of three dozen instances, Halligan was listed as the U.S. Attorney in cases initiated during her abbreviated, erstwhile tenure.

In other words, at least 30 federal criminal and civil cases contain charging documents — whether an information, indictment or complaint — on which Halligan is listed as one of the prosecutors.

The subject matter of those cases runs the gamut to include allegations of fraud, conspiracy, theft, vehicle and traffic offenses, firearms charges, assault charges, and drug charges, for example.

To be clear, in each instance, Halligan's name and defunct title appear in the typed-out signature block area of the cases in question — she does not appear to have physically signed the charging documents.

But Halligan is still listed as the U.S. Attorney in each case. And, perhaps notably, Halligan's name also appears on several other government filings in several other cases — routine docket entries in cases that were initiated before Halligan took the reins at EDVA.

So, now that the James and Comey cases have been tossed due to the defective appointment, does Halligan's name being on these other cases portend something like a bonanza for defense attorneys? Could criminal defendants in these more basic cases start latching onto the appointment issue to their benefit?

One prominent defense attorney says it's worth a shot to file a motion to dismiss based on Halligan's lack of authority in the EDVA.

"I would," National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) President Andrew Birrell told Law&Crime. "Why not?"

The president of the membership-based criminal defense nonprofit likened the strategy to the rare, and admittedly old-fashioned, method of filing a writ of quo warranto – a common law remedy challenging someone's right to hold a certain office or position of power.

"This is sort of what they did here," Birrell said, referring to the successful defense effort to disqualify Halligan.

In the court's order, the judge takes note of Halligan's would-be appointment date — effectively backdating the impropriety.

"I conclude that the Attorney General's attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid and that Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025," Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie wrote in the 29-page order disqualifying President Donald Trump's hand-picked prosecutor.

The judge goes on to explain, at length:

I have already concluded that Ms. Halligan's original appointment was invalid and that the Attorney General's attempt to retroactively bestow Special Attorney status on her was ineffective. As a result, the Attorney General "could not have authorized" Ms. Halligan, who was not an attorney for the Government at the time, to present Mr. Comey's indictment to the grand jury on September 25. The implications of a contrary conclusion are extraordinary. It would mean the Government could send any private citizen off the street — attorney or not — into the grand jury room to secure an indictment so long as the Attorney General gives her approval after the fact. That cannot be the law.

Operating on that understanding, might other defendants in Halligan-denominated EDVA cases find some grist for the dismissal mill?

The NACDL's president says they just might.

"The defense attorney's job is to make sure the rights of the accused are honored at every single stage of the prosecution," Birrell went on. "And what we have now is a judge who says Lindsey Halligan doesn't have the legal authority to act. And if a defendant was indicted under the auspices of Halligan named U.S. Attorney, the defense attorney has an obligation to challenge the indictment."

And, in at least one of those aforementioned cases, the government is quickly dealing with another iteration of a Halligan-focused defense strategy.

On Nov. 12, attorneys for Mohammad Sharifullah — who was indicted in May of this year — filed a motion to disqualify Halligan. The defense motion argues "even when an indictment has been obtained by an 'authorized representative' of the government, participation or supervision by an improperly appointed U.S. attorney 'would be unlawful.'"

On Monday, the judge overseeing Sharifullah's case ordered the government to respond to the disqualification motion.

The U.S. Department of Justice, for their part, offered a whiplashing response to Halligan's disqualification.

By midafternoon on Monday, EDVA prosecutors were ordered to start using another name in lieu of Halligan's name on their filings going forward — but that guidance was reversed by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to anonymous sources cited by CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.

The embarrassing nature of the Trump administration's failure to sustain its marquee cases against James and Comey notwithstanding, Halligan's inappropriate managerial shift at EDVA may have significant knock-on effects for "one of the crowned jewels" of the U.S. legal system.

"What a dangerous place to have a nonconforming U.S. Attorney," Birrell mused. "That's where a lot of the spy cases and other, related government matters are charged."