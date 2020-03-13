AG Barr and Ivanka Trump Met with Australian MP Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump met with an Australian official one week ago in order to fight online child exploitation. That Australian official, Minister for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament Peter Dutton, is now fighting coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 6, the Australian Embassy in the U.S. shared an image of Dutton (to Ivanka’s left) and Barr, saying, “Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was also in the picture.

On Friday morning, Dutton announced that he was the latest public officials

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive,” Dutton said. “It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.”

“I feel fine and will provide and update in due course,” he added.

President Trump himself and Vice President Mike Pence met shoulder-to-shoulder with a Brazilian official who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in response.

