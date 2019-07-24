Accused Child Sex-Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Found ‘Injured and in Fetal Position’ in Jail Cell

Wealthy convicted pedophile and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was reportedly found injured in his cell on Wednesday. So far, a few possible explanations have been offered.

Epstein, whose defense attorneys recently argued that he should be granted bail ahead of trial and lost, has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, a facility that Paul Manafort and El Chapo have also called home. According to NBC 4 New York, Epstein was found “injured and in a fetal position inside his cell,” and was “semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

An inmate identified as Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop awaiting trial for the alleged killings of four men, has been questioned in relation to this incident. One early theory is that Tartaglione may have attacked Epstein. Both he and his attorney have denied this. A second theory is that Epstein might have tried to hang himself (Epstein is reportedly on suicide watch). A third theory came from an unnamed source suggesting that Epstein’s injuries were not serious and may be part of ploy to get moved from the jail.

After initially being put into the general population at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Epstein had been moved to solitary protective custody after other inmates had threatened him, a source familiar with his conditions had previously told The Daily Beast.

Judge Richard Berman last week denied Epstein’s bail request and put together a 33-page order to explain why.

Among these reasons: the government’s evidence that Epstein is a danger to the community was “clear and convincing”; Epstein’s attraction to young girls “appears likely to be uncontrollable”; the discovery of a “trove” of lewd photos of young-looking women or girls (i.e. “Photographic trophies of his victims and other young females”) found during the raid of Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse suggests Epstein “poses ‘ongoing and forward-looking danger’”; past evidence of witness intimidation and threats; Epstein is a “classic” flight risk.

Epstein’s attorneys have signaled that they wish to appeal the decision. Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

