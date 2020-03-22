Featured Posts

Above the Law Founder in Critical Condition from COVID-19, Is on Ventilator

by | 1:04 pm, March 22nd, 2020

David Lat in a 2013 interview

David Lat, founder of the legal news website Above the Law, is in critical condition from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and is on a ventilator, says his family.

“He’s not doing great,” husband Zachary Baron Shemtob told The New York Law Journal in a phone interview Saturday evening. Lat was put on a ventilator after his oxygen levels fell at some time late Friday or early Saturday at NYU Langone Hospital, Shemtob said.

Before things took a turn for the worse, Lat was already hospitalized, reported having a difficult experience with the virus, and said he had a tough time even getting tested for it until he got serious respiratory symptoms.

Shemtob said Saturday it wasn’t clear if there was a prognosis.

“I just want to folks to know that he is so strong; he is hanging in there, and we are praying he’ll recover,” he said. “Any thoughts or prayers people have are much appreciated.”

He’s certainly getting that.

[Screengrab via University of California Television (UCTV)]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV