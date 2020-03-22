Above the Law Founder in Critical Condition from COVID-19, Is on Ventilator

David Lat, founder of the legal news website Above the Law, is in critical condition from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and is on a ventilator, says his family.

“He’s not doing great,” husband Zachary Baron Shemtob told The New York Law Journal in a phone interview Saturday evening. Lat was put on a ventilator after his oxygen levels fell at some time late Friday or early Saturday at NYU Langone Hospital, Shemtob said.

Please spare a thought or a prayer for @DavidLat and his family. His mother reports that he has been intubated and is on a ventilator now. https://t.co/bOdaPseldw — William Birdthistle (@WABirdthistle) March 21, 2020

Before things took a turn for the worse, Lat was already hospitalized, reported having a difficult experience with the virus, and said he had a tough time even getting tested for it until he got serious respiratory symptoms.

It shouldn’t have taken two separate ER visits, both times with severe respiratory symptoms, to get a #COVID19 test. But that was my experience – and even though the situation is improving, it’s still sadly the case for so many others. #LatsCovid19Journal — David Lat (@DavidLat) March 18, 2020

Shemtob said Saturday it wasn’t clear if there was a prognosis.

“I just want to folks to know that he is so strong; he is hanging in there, and we are praying he’ll recover,” he said. “Any thoughts or prayers people have are much appreciated.”

He’s certainly getting that.

#9 most read story of the week: Wishing David Lat A Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 UPDATED with the latest information on his condition https://t.co/mSJRLBitdj — Above the Law (@atlblog) March 22, 2020

Been following David’s updates and sorry to hear this latest news. Lots of prayers for him ❤️❤️ — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) March 21, 2020

Please pray for my pal ⁦@DavidLat⁩. He is only 44 years old. He is a brilliant mind and a kind soul. All of us are pulling hard for him right now. #COVID19 #StayAtHome https://t.co/w5HCB5sSyZ — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) March 22, 2020

I’ve worked with @davidlat on many stories over the years. He is a mensch and a pleasure to work with. Please pray for his recovery. https://t.co/nHqYim0YPQ — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 21, 2020

Wow. This is very upsetting news. David is a great guy and an incredibly creative mind. Wishing @DavidLat all the best and the speediest of recoveries. https://t.co/1kwOI2SkA0 — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) March 21, 2020

