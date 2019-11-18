3 Dead in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, Police Say — Here’s What We Know

A shooting has been reported at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma. At least three people are dead, but the motive and precise circumstances of the shocking incident are not yet clear. Here’s what we know about the developing case.

1. Three Dead, Including Shooter

Local police say that three people, including the suspect, are dead, according to The Duncan Banner. District Attorney Jason Hicks, of District 6, said this is no longer an active shooter situation.

The outlet reported that at about 9:54 a.m. CT there were calls regarding a shooting at the Walmart.

Police confirmed online that they found three people dead. There was one woman and one man in a car, and one man outside of the car, they said. A handgun was found at the scene, officers said.

Lynn Gregston, the owner of a nursing home across the street from the shooting, told USA Today that investigators told him the gunmen shot himself after opening fire on two other people.

“Everything is in control,” he said about his facility. “We locked it down using our alert system.” He said his residents were okay.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been confirmed.

#UPDATE @OHPDPS confirms 3 people are dead at the Walmart in Duncan. We’re told it’s still a very active scene. Waiting to get an update on the suspect. https://t.co/WivyFx40EZ — ShardaagrayKOKH (@FOX25Shardaa) November 18, 2019

2. Motive Unclear

There was a mass shooting at an El Paso, Walmart in August, and the suspect in that case allegedly admitted to targeting “Mexicans.” The motive and precise circumstances of this new Oklahoma incident remains unclear, however.

3. Yet Another High-Profile Shooting

This incident follows just days after a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California. Gun control advocates immediately urged policy change.

BREAKING: Another day, another tragedy in America. This time in Duncan, Oklahoma.@senatemajldr, will you choose to end this national nightmare? It’s been 264 days since the House sent a background checks bill to your desk. https://t.co/uHAYqY0Qn4 — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) November 18, 2019

It appears the Oklahoma shooting took place in a Walmart parking lot. The @NRA fights in statehouses to pass laws that require businesses to allow firearms in their parking lots (this is the law in Oklahoma). In turn, business can only prohibit guns inside their buildings. https://t.co/g2n1roR9PW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

In September, Walmart responded to the El Paso shooting and a shooting in Southaven, Mississippi by announcing changes. The company said it would stop selling certain ammunition and called on Congress to enact “common sense measures.”

[Screengrab via CBS DFW]