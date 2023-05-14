Young boy fended off sister’s would-be kidnapper with slingshot: Cops

An 8-year-old girl managed to break away from her 17-year-old would-be captor while her 13-year-old brother fended off the older teen by using a slingshot, according to Michigan State Police.

The girl was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard on Wednesday in Alpena Township, Michigan, officers said in a news release obtained by MLive. The 17-year-old boy, who was a stranger, emerged from the woods, and grabbed her, covering her mouth, according to cops.

She managed to get away. Her brother, who saw the attempted kidnapping, struck the 17-year-old in the head and chest using a slingshot, cops said. The older teen fled the scene.

Another family member witnessed the fleeing, cops said. Officers received a description of the 17-yar-old and claimed they found him hiding at a nearby gas station and sporting wounds from the slingshot.

In custody, the 17-year-old allegedly admitted to planning a severe beating.

He is charged with a count each of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery. Authorities did not publicly identify him but will charge him as an adult. He bond was set at $150,000 cash surety, and he is scheduled for a probable cause conference to take place Wednesday.

