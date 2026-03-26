A Washington state man told a group of teens "I should f—ing kill all of you" before pressing a pistol to one of their chests and opening fire after they threw a water balloon at him, police say.

"You think that's funny?" Majeed Guerry, a four-time convicted felon, asked the group before blasting one of them on Feb. 28, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

"Sweet a— white boys, I should f—ing kill all of you guys," Guerry allegedly said. "I'll kill all you white boys in this car right now."

Police say Guerry, 31, of Tacoma, was driving through the city when the group of teens threw a water balloon through an open window and drenched him. He allegedly chased the teens, who were in a vehicle, and cornered them with his car before getting out to give them a piece of his mind.

"You guys think it's ok to throw f—ing water at my f—ing car," Guerry asked, according to the affidavit. "You'll die out here if you keep doing s— like this," he said. "I should kill all of you right here, right now…for getting my car wet."

The teens allegedly told police that Guerry proceeded to rob them and rough one of them up who was sitting in the front passenger seat. "Give me all your f—ing s—," Guerry demanded, according to the group and affidavit.

"Everything you guys have," Guerry allegedly told them. "I'll kill all you f—ing white boys right now, you think that s—'s funny? Give me everything you f—ing got."

While the shakedown unfolded, Guerry "intentionally struck" the front seat passenger in the face with the gun he had multiple times and pressed it to their temple and chest, according to the affidavit.

"[One of the teens] stated the suspect put the gun in through the window, at a distance of less than a foot from [the victim's] chest, and intentionally pulled the trigger," the affidavit alleges. The boy survived and was hospitalized with serious injuries, with police saying he spoke to investigators about what happened before the shooting.

"[The victim] stated the suspect … pressed the muzzle of the pistol into [the victim's] right temple," the affidavit recalls. "[The victim] remembers the gun being cold as it made contact with his temple. As the suspect did this, he said things like 'You think that's funny?' and 'I'll kill all you white boys in this car right now.'"

Before shooting the teen, Guerry allegedly pointed his gun "at all four" of the teens and demanded their belongings. "This is around the time [the victim] was hit in the face," the affidavit says. "[The victim] remembers being hit in the face and being dazed, and remembers the suspect grabbing his jacket collar after pistol whipping him."

The boys told police that one of them "gave the suspect $1 initially," which made Guerry "mad," according to the affidavit. "[Guerry] threw the $1 bill back at them and said, 'Do you think I'm f—ing stupid?'"

The group said they gave Guerry $100 after this and he then shot the victim, "slammed the car door," and walked away. The teens called police and Guerry, who went to a local casino after the incident, was found and arrested.

Guerry pleaded not guilty this week to charges of assault, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to local Fox affiliate KCPQ.

His bail was set at $150,000.