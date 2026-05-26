A Kansas man is charged with the murder of one of his twin baby boys, months after he was accused of abusing both of his sons.

Devin Bemis, 33, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his son, 5-month-old Grayson Bemis. According to online court records, an amended criminal complaint was filed on May 20 with the new charge, which stems from Bemis' arrest on Jan. 26 after he was accused of abusing Grayson and his twin brother Elijah. The babies were 2 months old at the time.

Grayson died as a result of his injuries on April 26.

According to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate KAKE, police arrived at Bemis' home on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. in response to a call about an unresponsive 2-month-old child. First responders performed CPR on Grayson, who was reported to be in extremely critical condition. He was later upgraded to critical condition.

Days later, Bemis was accused by police of causing "great bodily harm, abusive head trauma, permanent disability or disfigurement" to his then-2-month-old son. He was also accused of abusing Elijah. Bemis was charged with two counts of child abuse and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on $1 million bond. In February, his bond was reduced to $400,000. He remains in custody.

Three months after his arrest, KAKE reported that a judge denied Bemis' request to leave jail to have "one last visit at Wesley Medical Center" on April 24. Grayson died two days after that request was denied.

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On May 20, an amended criminal complaint was filed to include a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Grayson's death. Online jail records did not reflect the charge.

Bemis is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.