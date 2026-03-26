Police in Texas said a man who was married to his wife for less than one month told officers that he was "obligated" to kill her.

Francisco Mendez-Marin, 23, was charged with murder after police said he stabbed 20-year-old Karla Rangel to death in their apartment on March 18. According to an affidavit obtained by local Fox affiliate KDFW, officers from the Carrollton Police Department responded to an apartment building on March 18 at 4:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When officers entered one of the apartments, they found Mendez-Marin, who was covered in blood, and another unnamed individual. Also inside was Rangel, Mendez-Marin's wife of less than a month, who was unresponsive with a gaping wound to her neck.

According to the affidavit, Mendez-Marin told officers that he "didn't do anything bad." Police said there was a pocketknife covered in blood that was located inside the apartment. Body cameras captured Mendez-Marin saying in Spanish, "I was obligated to do it." He was arrested at the scene and brought to the Carrollton City Jail.

Rangel was pronounced dead at the scene. More information about the third person was not made available.

Police said the alleged killing stemmed from a domestic incident that escalated. According to the affidavit, officers found a marriage license that stated Mendez-Marin and Rangel had been married on Feb. 26.

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Mendez-Marin was charged with murder and was transferred to the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held without bond. His next court date was not made publicly available.