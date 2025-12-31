An Idaho woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend in the leg after an argument over cookies told police it was an accident.

Katheryn Welch, 53, is out on bond after she was arrested on Dec. 23 for aggravated battery, destruction or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate KMVT, deputies from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting at the home Welch shares with her boyfriend. When deputies arrived at the house, no one answered the door, but officers were able to make entry.

Deputies said they found a man there, wearing pants with bloodstains and a hole by the right knee, and favoring his left leg as he walked around.

Local news outlet Times-News also obtained the affidavit, which stated that the 911 call came from a relative of the boyfriend. The relative reportedly told dispatchers that the alleged shooting occurred days before.

Deputies asked the man if anyone else was in the house, and he responded that his girlfriend, Welch, was there. When asked where Welch had allegedly shot him, the man did not answer. The deputy asked him, "Right there in the knee where your leg is bleeding?" The man responded affirmatively.

When police questioned Welch, who complied with deputies' order to come out of the home with her hands up, she claimed that the shooting was an "accident" that "occurred after an argument over Christmas cookies had ensued." She allegedly admitted to police that she discarded the gun she used along the road.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the home and found blood spatter underneath a desk along with a .22-caliber bullet casing. They also found a substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine. The gun was not found.

Welch was arrested and booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. She posted $75,000 bond on Monday and was released. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2026.