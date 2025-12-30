A Kentucky man is behind bars after police said he shot a woman in the arm because she got upset at him for eating snacks she brought for her kids.

Kenneth Beals, 57, was charged with second-degree assault and arrested on Sunday by officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. According to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime, police responded to a call from the emergency room at University of Louisville Hospital in connection with a woman who arrived there with a gunshot wound to her arm. When police asked the woman what happened, she told them that Beals allegedly pulled a gun on her after she asked him if he had eaten the snacks she brought for her children.

According to the report, Beals told the woman, "Yes, I ate your snack, and it was good," before he allegedly took out a handgun and fired one shot at her.

Police said the woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her left arm. Beals was identified as the alleged shooter by the woman and witnesses who were at the home where the incident took place.

According to the report, Beals was caught eating the snacks by the alleged victim's aunt, who told her niece that Beals was eating the food the woman brought for her children. The aunt left the home, and the woman ran into Beals as he was leaving. The confrontation over the snacks occurred as the two crossed paths.

More from Law&Crime: Teen looking to 'settle some beef' over his mom's stolen handgun ends up shot in the stomach and begging for help

The woman drove herself to the hospital at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday.

Beals was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently in custody at the Louisville Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is being held on $5,000 bond. Local Fox affiliate WDRB reported that Beals was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6, 2026.