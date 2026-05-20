A college lacrosse player in Wisconsin allegedly killed two of his teammates when he "depressed the accelerator 100%" in an attempt to beat a yellow light and crashed into an SUV turning left.

Peter McColgan, 21, is facing two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the deaths of 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder. The three were all members of the lacrosse team at Marquette University.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the intersection of N. 27th Street and W. St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw heavy damage to a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Ranger. Paramedics found Michaud and Snyder in the back of the Jeep unconscious and not breathing. Both were pronounced dead.

Authorities determined McColgan was driving the Jeep on 27th Street when he collided with the Ranger that was making a left turn at a light. Video allegedly showed that McColgan was "entering the intersection at a high rate of speed" when the crash occurred. Data from the Jeep showed McColgan was going 53 mph in a 30 mph zone, cops said.

Investigators "observed that the defendant depressed the accelerator 100% at start of the crash event," the affidavit stated.

"Upon viewing the defendant's ACM data, in addition to the video of the crash, it appeared the defendant had ample opportunity to safely stop his vehicle prior to entering the intersection on the yellow light," cops wrote.

It appeared McColgan was trying to "beat" the yellow light, investigators concluded.

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Following the crash, officers allegedly observed Amanda Brunner, the driver of the Ranger, displaying "multiple clues of impairment." She was arrested and charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, local Fox affiliate WITI reported. Her BAC was reportedly 0.133, nearly twice the legal limit. She's slated to go on trial later this year.

Per his bio on the Marquette University lacrosse page, McColgan is from Ohio. He played in one game during the 2026 season and made the Big East Conference All-Academic team in 2024-25.

He was not in jail as of Wednesday. His next court date is set for July 16.