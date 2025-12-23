A woman in Missouri robbed a convenience store with a pocketknife before traveling to a Walmart and attacking a shopper sitting in the parking lot, authorities say.

Samantha Feeler, 31, faces a slew of charges, including attempted robbery, assault, unlawfully using a weapon, and armed criminal action, all felonies. The alleged crime spree occurred at 3 p.m. on Friday when Feeler entered a Sinclair convenience store located on 2003 North Bishop Avenue in Rolla, Missouri.

According to a probable cause statement reviewed by Law&Crime, she walked up to the checkout counter, "displayed a pocketknife," and demanded money from the cashier.

"Open the drawer and give me money," the suspect allegedly ordered. "Open the drawer or I'm going to kill you."

The cashier "backed away from the register and attempted to press the panic button located beneath the counter but was unsuccessful," the court document went on. Feeler then left, and soon after, an officer with the Rolla Police Department responded to the scene.

Less than an hour later, Feeler is believed to have threatened someone else. This time, she was at the Walmart Supercenter located on South Bishop Avenue in the city, according to the probable cause statement. Feeler parked her car in the parking lot and approached a woman as she was "seated inside her vehicle."

The woman "rolled her window down, at which time Feeler displayed the same knife used during the robbery at Sinclair and threatened to stab her," the officer, recalling the scene, wrote. The woman "began screaming for help as Feeler reached through the open window" and grabbed something. The woman continued to scream as she tried to roll the window up.

Feeler reportedly then "returned to her vehicle and later entered Walmart." At about 4 p.m., the same officer who responded to Sinclair arrived at the superstore.

Officers were focused on the suspect by this time. While Feeler was inside Walmart, she "actively resisted officers." She was eventually arrested, with authorities noting she was wearing the same clothing that "she was observed wearing during the robbery at Sinclair."

More from Law&Crime — 'He pointed it right at my face': Detained shoplifter at Walmart pulls out gun, tries to blow away police officer with gunshot to the head but it jammed, cops say

Feeler was transported to the Phelps County Jail, but, according to the court document, her transgressions had not ended. As her handcuffs were removed, she "attempted to grab a department-issued Taser" from an officer's vest, and while being fingerprinted, she "fled from the booking area."

She was subsequently cuffed again and placed into a jail cell, where she remains, per jail records. Her bond was set at $250,000, and she has a bond review hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026.