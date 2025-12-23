A double board-certified plastic surgeon in Texas who claims to be "known for his precision and artistry" and "unparalleled patient care" has been indicted for allegedly performing a surgery while he was intoxicated.

Azul Shirazali Jaffer, 50, is facing a felony charge in Fort Bend County of performing surgery while intoxicated, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Jaffer is accused of operating on someone in August after getting inebriated. It's unclear whether he was drunk or under the influence of drugs. According to his website, he has been a plastic surgeon for over 20 years and is listed as a five-star–rated physician with an office based in Houston.

"Dr. Azul Jaffer has provided highly personalized plastic surgery services that enhance patients' lives and deliver unparalleled patient care," the website says. "As a double board-certified plastic surgeon known for his precision and artistry, we ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care regarding facial, breast, and body procedures."

The site goes on to say that Jaffer is "committed to providing patients with natural-looking results tailored to their desired outcomes," while patient safety and satisfaction are "always our top priority." However, this isn't Jaffer's first accusation of medical wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Jaffer was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a patient in a recovery room after a breast augmentation procedure in 2022. Court records show he was sued for assault, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and gross negligence.

Another case was filed by the victim in 2022 with similar allegations, but the woman asked a court to dismiss it before filing her most recent suit this year, which is still pending. A Texas trial court and court of appeals denied Jaffer's motion to throw out the first case last year.

"Maestas alleges that she woke up in the recovery room to Dr. Jaffer pressing his penis against her feet, rubbing her … with his ungloved hand then putting her fingers in her mouth," court documents state.

Jaffer's office declined to comment when reached by Law&Crime on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the alleged assault victim told the Houston Chronicle that police have been investigating her claims against Jaffer. The attorney, Tony Buzbee, says two other alleged victims have come forward with similar claims.

"Our civil case is ongoing," Buzbee told the Chronicle.