A shoplifting incident at an Ohio Walmart nearly turned deadly when the detained suspect took out a gun and tried to shoot a police officer in the head before the weapon jammed, cops say.

Body camera video obtained by Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO showed two suspects, 21-year-old Shane Newman and 23-year-old Katerina Jeffrey, were detained after they were allegedly caught shoplifting at a Walmart in Canton.

An officer patted him down and asked Newman if he had any weapons, to which he said no. The two suspects were seated in a security office when Newman, while no one was looking, pulled out a gun from his bag and pointed it at the officer, the video showed.

He allegedly pulled the trigger but it did not go off.

The loss prevention officer saw what was going on and yelled "hey!" as he grabbed for the gun and wrestled with Newman. An officer jumped on the suspect before disarming him.

"He pointed it right at my face and pulled the trigger," the officer later said, as captured by body camera footage. "He tried to do it again."

The officer was thankful for the loss prevention officer, saying he would put him up for an award. He also said he would have shot Newman but didn't want to hit the Walmart employee as he wrestled the suspect for the gun.

A Walmart spokesperson hailed the actions of the employee.

"The safety and security of our customers and associates is always a top priority," Jessie Carpenter, Walmart asset protection operations coach said in a statement to WOIO. "We're proud of the brave action our asset protection associate took to maintain the safety of everyone in our store. We'll continue to work with police as they investigate."

Court records show Newman is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assaulting an officer, robbery and aggravated possession of drugs. Newman reportedly had about 50 molly pills. He's in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond. Jeffrey stands accused of complicitly to commit robbery and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Their next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

"This incident is a reminder of the ever-present threat of violence against police officers and the gracious provision of God's protection," Canton Police Chief John Gabbard told the TV station. "Thank you to all of you who regularly pray with me for our officers and our community."