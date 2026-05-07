A Kentucky woman was charged with assault and child abuse after police said she tattooed a "party dot" on a 22-month-old toddler.

Brook McDaniel, 27, is in custody at the Adair County Jail after Kentucky State Police said she turned a tattoo needle on a 22-month-old child. According to an arrest citation obtained by local CBS affiliate WKYT, McDaniel was seen by witnesses at a home on Monday in Columbia, Kentucky, giving the toddler a tattoo.

When troopers questioned McDaniel about the alleged ink, she said she was tattooing her own leg when the child stuck their forearm in the way of the needle. McDaniel claimed the permanent ink happened by accident.

Witnesses told police a much different story.

According to the arrest citation, witnesses told police they saw the child request a tattoo from McDaniel. McDaniel then allegedly tattooed a "party dot" on the child's forearm. Police saw a black dot on the toddler's forearm with redness around it, a typical side effect after being tattooed.

Several witnesses said McDaniel told them the child wanted the tattoo.

Police did not provide details about McDaniel's relationship with the toddler or why the toddler was in a home where adults were getting tattoos. Police did not provide details about the toddler's parents.

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State troopers arrested McDaniel and booked her into the Adair County Jail. She faces charges of fourth-degree assault and child abuse. She is still in custody and is being held on $5,000 cash bond. Her next court date was not made publicly available.