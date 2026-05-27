A 41-year-old California man allegedly killed his landlord after a dispute and then ditched her body in some bushes at a nearby park.

Robert Watkins is facing a charge of first-degree murder, the Chula Vista Police Department said in a press release. The investigation began around 2 p.m. Sunday when officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of Via Curvada in Chula Vista, a San Diego suburb. A woman told cops her sister went missing after going to their mother's house to speak with Watkins, a troublesome tenant. Police did not immediately publicly identify the victim.

When cops went to the home, they found the victim's vehicle, but no sign of her. When they went inside, they "found evidence that someone had been badly injured." Investigators identified Watkins as the suspect and went to interview him.

Watkins allegedly admitted to killing his landlord and disposing of her body nearby, but he refused to say where. Shortly thereafter, a person walking their dog saw something suspicious in some bushes at Paseo Del Rey Park, which sits across the street from the home in question, according to police.

Cops went to the park, where they found the victim's body. Watkins was arrested and taken to the San Diego County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

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The press release did not say how Watkins killed the victim, nor did police expand on the disagreement between the two other than calling it a "landlord/tenant dispute."

Watkins is slated to appear in court on Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.