A 30-year-old woman in Texas has been indicted for allegedly killing her 66-year-old former live-in boyfriend by putting a plastic bag over his head and stabbing him in the stomach, then watching him bleed out to “make sure he died.” A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday returned a true bill indicting Kassandra Aguayo on one count of first-degree murder in the 2022 slaying of Ramon Flores, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department, LPD officers at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, responded to a call about a dead body being found at a residence located in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they found an adult male — later identified as Flores — dead inside of the home from apparent stab wounds.

Investigators with the department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit quickly homed in on Aguayo as a person of interest in the case and were able to obtain a warrant for her arrest. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18, 2022, located Aguayo at a residence located in the 500 block of West 5th Street in Plainview and booked her for Flores’ murder.

Aguayo was initially booked into the Hale County Detention Center before she was released into the custody of police and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where she has remained in detention since her initial arrest.

A copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal states that Aguayo allegedly provided a detailed description of her killing Flores to a friend who later divulged the information to police.

According to the report, investigators believed Flores knew his attacker because there were no signs of forced entry at the home. A family member reportedly told police they were on the phone with Flores on Nov. 10 when they heard a woman’s voice in the background and noted that Flores sounded surprised about the unexpected guest, telling the family member he would call them back. The family member reportedly indicated that Aguayo was likely the woman dropping by Flores’ home.

She had previously lived with Flores until February 2022, Lubbock, Texas ABC affiliate KAMC reported.

In an interview with police, Aguayo allegedly claimed she was working at the Lubbock State School all day and into the night on Nov. 10, but police reportedly said the records showed she never went to work that day and did not provide a reason for her absence.

Another witness reportedly told police that Aguayo allegedly confessed to murdering Flores, first trying to suffocate him, then knifing him in the torso multiple times.

“She told [the witness] she had put a bag over his head, and when that didn’t work she stabbed him in the stomach,” the warrant reportedly said. “She said the knife had broken, so [Aguayo] got another knife from the kitchen and stabbed him again.”

The witness further said that Aguayo did not immediately flee the scene.

“She told him she had watched Ray to make sure he died,” the warrant reportedly said.

Aguayo remains in detention on $500,000 bond, records show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]