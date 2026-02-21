A Texas woman was recently arrested after telling her daughter to walk 19 miles to school – all alone – following a night of drinking alcohol, law enforcement in the Lone Star State says.

Lucia Victoria Marie Cruz, 35, stands accused of one count of abandoning or endangering a child in imminent danger of bodily injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred on Wednesday morning, along several suburban streets and a four-lane state highway in San Antonio.

A witness spotted the girl, who is under the age of 12, walking alone roughly a mile away from home, according to a sheriff's office incident report obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.

When found, the little girl was on State Highway 211.

"It's super congested with all the traffic and stuff like that," a neighbor told San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT. "So having a little girl like that walk down 211 don't make no sense."

The witness said the girl was trying, for the life of her, to stay off the road itself but cactuses and brush forced her closer and closer to the passing cars, authorities said.

The child said she tried to wake her mother up after Cruz had passed out from drinking a bottle of wine following an argument with her boyfriend the night before, according to the sheriff's office.

The mother, however, only briefly roused, allegedly denied her daughter a ride to school, told her to walk there by herself, and then went back to sleep, law enforcement alleges.

So, the girl started walking.

The distance between the child's home on Orpheus Way – which is located on the Far West Side neighborhood of the Alamo City – and Peggy Carnahan Elementary School is more than 19 miles. Making that trip on foot would take about seven hours, according to Google Maps.

The witness eventually picked up the girl, who shared the information with resource officers. The witness and the girl then met with law enforcement; the girl revealed that she did not even have a cellphone to use in case of an emergency, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies then arrived at Cruz's residence to speak with the defendant and her boyfriend. The woman allegedly said she was aware that her daughter was walking to school, according to law enforcement.

Later that day, the girl's father went to the school and explained he has primary custody of his daughter but that she had been in her mother's care at the time of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

"My wife would kill me," Cruz's neighbor added. "My kids barely even walk down the street to take the bus, and I walk with them."

The defendant was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on Wednesday evening. She was released early Thursday morning after posting bond, court records show.