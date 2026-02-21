A night at a Texas hookah lounge turned deadly when a man and a woman opened fire on patrons sitting at the establishment's patio, killing two people, authorities say.

Joseph Amador, 34, and Lauren Machado-Juarez, 35, have both been charged with capital murder, the San Antonio Police Department announced on Friday. They have both been arrested.

The victims in the fatal shooting were identified as 27-year-old Derek Brown and 50-year-old Kyung Lee, local CBS affiliate KENS reported.

At some point as Tuesday night shifted into Wednesday morning, Amador and Machado-Juarez were at Myst Hookah + Ultra Lounge in San Antonio, police said. The pair are said to have gotten into a fight inside the establishment, and security eventually kicked them out.

About five minutes later, a woman could be seen driving a Ford Fusion with a man in the passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the TV station. With the car's lights off, the woman drove toward the lounge, passed it, and then swept back around, allowing the passenger to face the outdoor patio and fire a gun.

Authorities contend Machado-Juarez and Amador were the driver and passenger, respectively, and witnesses said some 20 shots were fired.

"As soon as I kinda walked in the door, that's when I heard the gunshots fire," a witness told San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT. "I didn't really think anything at it at first … until I looked back and saw like two bodies down. Then I actually started like getting into like a panic mode."

Investigators said they were able to identify the car and track down its owner, with detectives — two days later — seeing the two suspects exit an apartment and get into that vehicle. The defendants were arrested, and a handgun was recovered in the vehicle, according to KENS.

At the time of their arrests, both Amador and Machado-Juarez had outstanding warrants for charges not related to the shooting, police claim.