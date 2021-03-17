Wisconsin Children’s Court Judge Charged with Multiple Felony Counts for Possessing Child Pornography

A Wisconsin children’s court judge has been charged with seven felony counts of possessing child pornography, Law&Crime has learned. According to online court records, Brett Blomme, 38, of Cottage Grove, Wis., faces the list of Class D felonies after an investigation by state and local authorities in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

As Law&Crime reported Tuesday, Blomme assumed the bench in Aug. 2020 after poising himself as a progressive alternative to an incumbent judge appointed by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a staunch Republican and conservative.

Blomme is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the charges at 1:30 p.m. CT in Dane County. Court records indicate he is represented by Madison-area criminal defense attorney Christopher T. Van Wagner.

Assistant Attorney General David William Maas is prosecuting the case.

Blomme is charged with violating Wisconsin Statute 948.12(1m). It reads:

Whoever possesses, or accesses in any way with the intent to view, any undeveloped film, photographic negative, photograph, motion picture, videotape, or other recording of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct under all of the following circumstances may be penalized under sub. (3): (a) The person knows that he or she possesses or has accessed the material. (b) The person knows, or reasonably should know, that the material that is possessed or accessed contains depictions of sexually explicit conduct. (c) The person knows or reasonably should know that the child depicted in the material who is engaged in sexually explicit conduct has not attained the age of 18 years.

The punishment referenced in subsection (3) of the statute makes the alleged crime a Class D felony. Under Wisconsin law, a Class D felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, or both.

This is a breaking news report.

[image via screen capture from Judge Brett Blomme’s campaign Facebook account]

