A middle school teacher in Florida — apparently frustrated with a misbehaving student — repeatedly asked students "who wants to slap him," which resulted in a child striking the boy, according to cops.

Judith Clark, 64, stands accused of child abuse without great bodily harm. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the incident occurred on May 13 at Lee Middle School in Bradenton.

School officials learned of the incident the following day and deputies began interviewing students about what allegedly occurred. Per cops, Clark repeatedly asked the victim to stop talking during instruction in the sixth-grade classroom. Apparently fed up with the boy, she allegedly asked the class "who wants to slap him?" No one volunteered, and the boy started talking again, cops said.

The teacher then asked the class the same question, according to police.

"After receiving no response, Clark instructed two students to close the classroom window blinds and then directed another student to strike the victim," deputies wrote. "According to witnesses, the student complied and gently slapped the victim across the face with an open hand."

The boy who slapped his classmate told deputies he felt compelled to do so and was "afraid" of disobeying Clark, according to cops. He will not face any discipline.

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The Manatee County School District released the following statement to local NBC affiliate WFLA:

This incident is deeply concerning and does not reflect the standards or expectations we have for our employees. This arrest follows a collaborative investigation involving the School District, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, and Child Protective Services. The District contacted the Department of Children and Families after receiving information on May 14, 2026. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for all students, and the actions described in this case are not aligned with that commitment we uphold in our schools. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners, take all appropriate steps to ensure accountability, and keep our school community informed. The individual began employment with the School District in 2019 and worked at Lee Middle School during that time. She was non-renewed on April 8, 2026, with the last scheduled day of employment on May 29, 2026.

School officials removed Clark during the investigation. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Clark on Tuesday and took her to the Manatee County Jail. She has since posted a $7,500 bond. Her next court date was not immediately listed.